About this product

Critical autoflowering feminized seeds grows into a plant with 50% indica and 30% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Critical has been derived from: Big Bud x Skunk #1 x Lowryder. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Critical autoflowering feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 55 to 65 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 70 to 110 cm and will yield 450 to 600 gram per m2.



The weed has the following flavors: herbal, sweet and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, relaxed.



Now in stock and available from 42.43 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Critical autoflowering feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/critical-autoflowering-feminized-seeds