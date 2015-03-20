Weedseedsexpress
Haze 1 feminized seeds grows into a plant with 20% indica and 80% sativa properties. Haze 1 has been derived from: Mexican Haze x Thai x Colombian x Jamaican. The grow difficulty of the plant is expert, has a medium mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 84 to 98 days. Haze 1 feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 to 150 cm and yields up to 350 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 to 200 cm and will yield 450 to 600 gram per m2.
The weed has the following flavors: chemical, earthy, flowery, herbal, sweet, haze and the effects can best be described as: creative, euphoric, happy, uplifting.
Arjan's Ultra Haze #1 effects
Reported by real people like you
15 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Focused
73% of people report feeling focused
Euphoric
73% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
26% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
13% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Fatigue
26% of people say it helps with fatigue
