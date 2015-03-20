About this product

Haze 1 feminized seeds grows into a plant with 20% indica and 80% sativa properties. Haze 1 has been derived from: Mexican Haze x Thai x Colombian x Jamaican. The grow difficulty of the plant is expert, has a medium mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 84 to 98 days. Haze 1 feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 to 150 cm and yields up to 350 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 to 200 cm and will yield 450 to 600 gram per m2.



The weed has the following flavors: chemical, earthy, flowery, herbal, sweet, haze and the effects can best be described as: creative, euphoric, happy, uplifting.



Now in stock and available from 39.60 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Haze 1 feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/haze-1-feminized-seeds