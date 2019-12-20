Weedseedsexpress
Original Glue feminized seeds grows into a plant with 50% indica and 50% sativa properties. Original Glue has been derived from: Chem's Sister x Sour Double x Chocolate Diesel. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 63 days. Original Glue feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 90 to 140 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 130 to 220 cm and will yield 500 to 700 gram per m2.
The weed has the following flavors: coffee, earthy, chocolate, pine and the effects can best be described as: energetic, euphoric, happy, relaxed, uplifting.
Now in stock and available from 42.43 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Original Glue feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/original-glue-feminized-seeds
GG4 effects
Reported by real people like you
3,212 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
