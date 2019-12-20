About this product

Original Glue feminized seeds grows into a plant with 50% indica and 50% sativa properties. Original Glue has been derived from: Chem's Sister x Sour Double x Chocolate Diesel. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 63 days. Original Glue feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 90 to 140 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 130 to 220 cm and will yield 500 to 700 gram per m2.



The weed has the following flavors: coffee, earthy, chocolate, pine and the effects can best be described as: energetic, euphoric, happy, relaxed, uplifting.



Now in stock and available from 42.43 USD (5 seeds).