Pure Power Plant feminized seeds grows into a plant with 40% indica and 60% sativa properties. Pure Power Plant has been derived from: African Sativa x American Indica. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 50 to 60 days. Pure Power Plant feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 90 to 120 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 to 140 cm and will yield 600 to 700 gram per m2.
The weed has the following flavors: earthy, pungent, skunk and the effects can best be described as: focused, happy, hungry, talkative, uplifting.
Now in stock and available from 45.26 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Pure Power Plant feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/pure-power-plant-feminized-seeds
Pure Power Plant effects
Reported by real people like you
169 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
53% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
30% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
12% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
