Pure Power Plant feminized seeds grows into a plant with 40% indica and 60% sativa properties. Pure Power Plant has been derived from: African Sativa x American Indica. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 50 to 60 days. Pure Power Plant feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 90 to 120 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 to 140 cm and will yield 600 to 700 gram per m2.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, pungent, skunk and the effects can best be described as: focused, happy, hungry, talkative, uplifting.



Now in stock and available from 45.26 USD (5 seeds).