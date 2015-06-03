About this product
Purple Urkle feminized seeds grows into a plant with 80% indica and 20% sativa properties. Purple Urkle has been derived from: Mendocino Purple phenotype. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Purple Urkle feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 to 140 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 140 and 180 cm and will yield 400 to 600 gram per m2.
The weed has the following flavors: berry, earthy, skunk, sweet and the effects can best be described as: calming, creative, happy, hungry, lazy, relaxed, stoned.
About this strain
Purple Urkle
Purple Urkle’s history is as complex as its flavor palate. A California strain, the origins are believed to stem from a select phenotype of Mendocino Purps, while the essence is a blend of skunk, berry, and fresh grapes. Consumers report the effects to be deeply relaxing, sleep-inducing, and a great option for full-body pain relief. The short onset of effects make it a perfect nighttime strain for those who suffer from insomnia.
Purple Urkle effects
Reported by real people like you
898 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
64% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
42% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Weedseedsexpress
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species.
* Delivery guaranteed worldwide
* Fast and discreet shipping
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds
Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!
