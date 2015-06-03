About this product

Purple Urkle feminized seeds grows into a plant with 80% indica and 20% sativa properties. Purple Urkle has been derived from: Mendocino Purple phenotype. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Purple Urkle feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 to 140 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 140 and 180 cm and will yield 400 to 600 gram per m2.

The weed has the following flavors: berry, earthy, skunk, sweet and the effects can best be described as: calming, creative, happy, hungry, lazy, relaxed, stoned.