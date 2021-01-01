About this product

Sunset Sherbet feminized seeds grows into a plant with 85% indica and 15% sativa properties. Sunset Sherbet has been derived from: GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) x Pink Panties. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 63 days. Sunset Sherbet feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 to 120 cm and yields up to 300 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 to 200 cm and will yield 300 to 400 gram per m2.



The weed has the following flavors: berry, citrus, skunk, sweet and the effects can best be described as: creative, euphoric, happy, relaxed, uplifting.



Now in stock and available from 79.00 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Sunset Sherbet feminized seeds at Weedseedsexpress!