About this product

White Widow 47 feminized seeds grows into a plant with 50% indica and 50% sativa properties. White Widow 47 has been derived from: White Widow x AK 47. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 60 to 65 days. White Widow 47 feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 60 to 90 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 80 to 110 cm and will yield 550 to 600 gram per m2.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, sweet, lemon, incense and the effects can best be described as: creative, relaxed, sleepy.



Now in stock and available from 39.63 USD (5 seeds). Buy the White Widow 47 feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/white-widow-47-feminized-seeds