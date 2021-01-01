About this product
Weedsy Infused takes top-shelf, organic cannabis flower infused with premium THC distillate which is then smothered in the highest quality kief to deliver a burst of creative energy followed by a creeping body high from beginning to end.
You can never go wrong with Berries! Sweet strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries come together for one amazing pre-roll!
About this brand
Weedsy
Created for those always on-the-go, Weedsy strives to provide quality cannabis in teensy portions for a weensy price. Our products are specifically designed at approximately 0.5 grams, making these the perfect solution for a one-and-done deal. Whether you are at a music festival, camping, or at a park, the Weedsy product line is super convenient, portable, and will always deliver that higher level.