About this product
Weedsy Infused takes top-shelf, organic cannabis flower infused with premium THC distillate which is then smothered in the highest quality kief to deliver a burst of creative energy followed by a creeping body high from beginning to end.
Who said you can't have strawberries and puff them too? Strawberry Infused is nothing short of a juicy and delightful experience of sweet, fruity decadence!
About this brand
Weedsy
Created for those always on-the-go, Weedsy strives to provide quality cannabis in teensy portions for a weensy price. Our products are specifically designed at approximately 0.5 grams, making these the perfect solution for a one-and-done deal. Whether you are at a music festival, camping, or at a park, the Weedsy product line is super convenient, portable, and will always deliver that higher level.
State License(s)
C11-0000458-LIC