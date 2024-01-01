#SNOWDAZE | Pre-Rolls | Indica | Snow Panda | .5g | Weedubest

by Weedubest
THC —CBD —
About this product

Strain Type: Indica
Strain Name: Snow Panda 
Strength: 27.6% THC
Effect:  Body High, Happy, Mellow, Relaxing, Uplifting
Vibe:  IT'S #SNOWDAZE #SZN!

At Weedubest, our commitment to NY farmers is unwavering. We meticulously curate top-tier small batches to deliver an elevated cannabis experience directly to you. As craft connoisseurs, we specialize in uncovering exclusive NY farm treasures, and a next-level, vibe-enhancing journey that's truly unparalleled. When you “Roll with New York,” you're not just rolling with premium cannabis – you're rolling in the love that only New Yorkers can grow.

About this brand

