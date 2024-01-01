Strain Type: Indica

Strain Name: Snow Panda

Strength: 27.6% THC

Effect: Body High, Happy, Mellow, Relaxing, Uplifting

Vibe: IT'S #SNOWDAZE #SZN!



At Weedubest, our commitment to NY farmers is unwavering. We meticulously curate top-tier small batches to deliver an elevated cannabis experience directly to you. As craft connoisseurs, we specialize in uncovering exclusive NY farm treasures, and a next-level, vibe-enhancing journey that's truly unparalleled. When you “Roll with New York,” you're not just rolling with premium cannabis – you're rolling in the love that only New Yorkers can grow.



Show more