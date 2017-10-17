Green Candy
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Compact buds fully covered in resin. Fruity aroma with a drop of honey.
THC below the legal limit
CBD level: ~7-8%
THC below the legal limit
CBD level: ~7-8%
Green Candy effects
Reported by real people like you
102 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
49% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!