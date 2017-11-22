Orange Bud
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Indoor quality with fine and voluminous buds, typical orange color with its custom fresh fruity smell.
THC below the legal limit
CBD level: ~10-11%
THC below the legal limit
CBD level: ~10-11%
Orange Bud effects
Reported by real people like you
187 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
38% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
42% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
28% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!