Logo for the brand WEEDUP

WEEDUP

Orange Bud

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD

About this product

Indoor quality with fine and voluminous buds, typical orange color with its custom fresh fruity smell.

THC below the legal limit

CBD level: ~10-11%

Orange Bud effects

Reported by real people like you
187 people told us about effects:
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
38% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
42% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
28% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!