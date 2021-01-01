About this product

WEllness hemp oil have created a nourishing salve that say is all in the name. Nourishing! All Organic 100 mg CBD,Hemp OIl, Calendula oil, Tamanu Oil, Shea Butter, Turmeric Oil, Arnica, Rosehip oil, Beeswax,Ginger and Bergamot too. This can be used all over your body for topical application of CBD and nourishing oils to your skin and body. We sale this 20 ounce tin for 45.00 each. You can see it on our web site. New!