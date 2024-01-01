Tre House Magic Mushroom Syrup is crafted with a potent proprietary blend of mushrooms, ensuring each serving delivers a powerful punch. With a convenient 4oz bottle, you can easily take your dose wherever your adventures take you.



Each Magic Mushroom Syrup contains a carefully curated blend of mushrooms, known for their nootropics, adaptogens, and pre-blend of tryptamines. Each serving packs a whopping 50mg, providing you with an extra-strength, high-dose formula that’s perfect for experienced users and newcomers alike.



Tre House Magic Mushroom Syrup is 100% vegan, ensuring that everyone can enjoy its magic. And with delicious flavors like Grape Galaxy and Strawberry Gelato, taking your dose has never been tastier.



Tre House Magic Mushroom Syrup Flavors

Grape Galaxy – Experience the out-of-this-world taste of Grape Galaxy. With each sip, you’ll be transported to the cosmos, where juicy grapes and magic mushrooms collide to create a flavor sensation like no other. It’s a journey for your taste buds that you won’t soon forget.

Strawberry Gelato – Indulge in the sweet and summery taste of Strawberry Gelato. With its creamy texture and refreshing strawberry flavor, this syrup is like a dessert in a bottle. Whether you’re enjoying it on its own or mixing it into your favorite beverage, Strawberry Gelato is sure to satisfy your cravings.

Additional Product Information

Made in USA

Verified Potency

2018 Farm Bill Compliant Containing Less Than .3% Delta-9

