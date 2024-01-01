About this product
Tre House Magic Mushroom Syrup is crafted with a potent proprietary blend of mushrooms, ensuring each serving delivers a powerful punch. With a convenient 4oz bottle, you can easily take your dose wherever your adventures take you.
Each Magic Mushroom Syrup contains a carefully curated blend of mushrooms, known for their nootropics, adaptogens, and pre-blend of tryptamines. Each serving packs a whopping 50mg, providing you with an extra-strength, high-dose formula that’s perfect for experienced users and newcomers alike.
Tre House Magic Mushroom Syrup is 100% vegan, ensuring that everyone can enjoy its magic. And with delicious flavors like Grape Galaxy and Strawberry Gelato, taking your dose has never been tastier.
Tre House Magic Mushroom Syrup Flavors
Grape Galaxy – Experience the out-of-this-world taste of Grape Galaxy. With each sip, you’ll be transported to the cosmos, where juicy grapes and magic mushrooms collide to create a flavor sensation like no other. It’s a journey for your taste buds that you won’t soon forget.
Strawberry Gelato – Indulge in the sweet and summery taste of Strawberry Gelato. With its creamy texture and refreshing strawberry flavor, this syrup is like a dessert in a bottle. Whether you’re enjoying it on its own or mixing it into your favorite beverage, Strawberry Gelato is sure to satisfy your cravings.
Additional Product Information
Made in USA
Verified Potency
2018 Farm Bill Compliant Containing Less Than .3% Delta-9
Each Magic Mushroom Syrup contains a carefully curated blend of mushrooms, known for their nootropics, adaptogens, and pre-blend of tryptamines. Each serving packs a whopping 50mg, providing you with an extra-strength, high-dose formula that’s perfect for experienced users and newcomers alike.
Tre House Magic Mushroom Syrup is 100% vegan, ensuring that everyone can enjoy its magic. And with delicious flavors like Grape Galaxy and Strawberry Gelato, taking your dose has never been tastier.
Tre House Magic Mushroom Syrup Flavors
Grape Galaxy – Experience the out-of-this-world taste of Grape Galaxy. With each sip, you’ll be transported to the cosmos, where juicy grapes and magic mushrooms collide to create a flavor sensation like no other. It’s a journey for your taste buds that you won’t soon forget.
Strawberry Gelato – Indulge in the sweet and summery taste of Strawberry Gelato. With its creamy texture and refreshing strawberry flavor, this syrup is like a dessert in a bottle. Whether you’re enjoying it on its own or mixing it into your favorite beverage, Strawberry Gelato is sure to satisfy your cravings.
Additional Product Information
Made in USA
Verified Potency
2018 Farm Bill Compliant Containing Less Than .3% Delta-9
Magic Mushroom Syrup
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Tre House Magic Mushroom Syrup is crafted with a potent proprietary blend of mushrooms, ensuring each serving delivers a powerful punch. With a convenient 4oz bottle, you can easily take your dose wherever your adventures take you.
Each Magic Mushroom Syrup contains a carefully curated blend of mushrooms, known for their nootropics, adaptogens, and pre-blend of tryptamines. Each serving packs a whopping 50mg, providing you with an extra-strength, high-dose formula that’s perfect for experienced users and newcomers alike.
Tre House Magic Mushroom Syrup is 100% vegan, ensuring that everyone can enjoy its magic. And with delicious flavors like Grape Galaxy and Strawberry Gelato, taking your dose has never been tastier.
Tre House Magic Mushroom Syrup Flavors
Grape Galaxy – Experience the out-of-this-world taste of Grape Galaxy. With each sip, you’ll be transported to the cosmos, where juicy grapes and magic mushrooms collide to create a flavor sensation like no other. It’s a journey for your taste buds that you won’t soon forget.
Strawberry Gelato – Indulge in the sweet and summery taste of Strawberry Gelato. With its creamy texture and refreshing strawberry flavor, this syrup is like a dessert in a bottle. Whether you’re enjoying it on its own or mixing it into your favorite beverage, Strawberry Gelato is sure to satisfy your cravings.
Additional Product Information
Made in USA
Verified Potency
2018 Farm Bill Compliant Containing Less Than .3% Delta-9
Each Magic Mushroom Syrup contains a carefully curated blend of mushrooms, known for their nootropics, adaptogens, and pre-blend of tryptamines. Each serving packs a whopping 50mg, providing you with an extra-strength, high-dose formula that’s perfect for experienced users and newcomers alike.
Tre House Magic Mushroom Syrup is 100% vegan, ensuring that everyone can enjoy its magic. And with delicious flavors like Grape Galaxy and Strawberry Gelato, taking your dose has never been tastier.
Tre House Magic Mushroom Syrup Flavors
Grape Galaxy – Experience the out-of-this-world taste of Grape Galaxy. With each sip, you’ll be transported to the cosmos, where juicy grapes and magic mushrooms collide to create a flavor sensation like no other. It’s a journey for your taste buds that you won’t soon forget.
Strawberry Gelato – Indulge in the sweet and summery taste of Strawberry Gelato. With its creamy texture and refreshing strawberry flavor, this syrup is like a dessert in a bottle. Whether you’re enjoying it on its own or mixing it into your favorite beverage, Strawberry Gelato is sure to satisfy your cravings.
Additional Product Information
Made in USA
Verified Potency
2018 Farm Bill Compliant Containing Less Than .3% Delta-9
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Wellness Vibe
Step into the world of natural wellness with Your Wellness Vibe. Specializing in delta-8 CBD, cannabis, and mushroom-based products, we’re here to help you achieve peace of mind and body. With free shipping and a bonus gift with each order, every purchase feels like a treat.
Notice a problem?Report this item