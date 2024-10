The All Day variety pack is your VIP pass to a full day of premium vibes. Kick things off with Rolls Choice (Sativa) for that early morning rocket fuel, slide into Jealousy (Hybrid) for a smooth midday cruise, and when the sun sets, let GMO (Indica) tuck you in for a chill night. Every joint’s packed with WCC’s finest, so you’re getting that top-shelf flavor and effect every time. Whether you’re looking to rise, ride, or relax—this pack’s got your whole day on lock. Go ahead, treat yourself like a boss!

