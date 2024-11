WCC's Tier 2 Banana Punch Solventless Live Rosin Jam is all about precision. Pressed from micron-specific trich heads, this next-level live rosin delivers pure, potent effects. Squeezed to perfection, its terpene profile features a heady limonene and linalool combo that provides a smooth tropical zest. A terpy treat for the seasoned consumer, its effects hit with a heady balance of relaxation and euphoria. Pure, full-spectrum, with a creamy texture—each dab delivers a smooth and satisfying pleasure.

