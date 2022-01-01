About this product
Berry Gelato Live Resin Badder is a glistening Hybrid extract that embraces a sweet citrus aroma with a light floral finish. Amber, oily, and loaded with microscopic crystalline, the badder delivers a delicious hit of ripe raspberry, sweet citrus, and has a light floral finish. Great for the active consumer with things to do, the uplifting effects create a relaxed and energized mindset.
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.