Biscotti Top Shelf Flower by West Coast Cure is an Indica-dominant cross of GSC, Gelato #25, and South Florida OG strains. First bred by Jigga of ‘Cookie Fam’ fame, Biscotti features frosty, compact buds with a petrol aroma, green and purple calyxes, and burnt sienna pistils, offering impressive visual appeal. Perfectly cured and exuding the scent of diesel and spicy earth, its terpene profile signals its high THC content. Strong and calming, the effects create a soothing and reflective experience.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.