Biscotti Live Resin Badder is an Indica-leaning concentrate that expresses a complex aroma of berries, skunk, and petrol. And not to be outdone by the intoxicating aroma, the flavor hits like a revved-up fruit treat with a gassy exhale and spicy undertones.
Biscotti Live Resin Badder ... some next level concentrates.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000512-LIC