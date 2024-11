Candy Rain 10-Pack .35g Premium Mini Joints are sure to make any occasion special. Crafted from a Hybrid phenotype of the London Pound Cake x Gelato cross, it creates a fragrant combination of sweet indulgence and potent effects. Perfect for on-the-go relaxation or an evening at home with friends, these joints smack of bright citrus notes and subtle hints of sweet berry and spice. Big enough to feel the effects but small enough that you're not overwhelmed, they're a great choice when you're ready to get inspired.

