About this product

Cookie Mix .35g mini pre-rolls by West Coast Cure contain 6 personal-sized joints. Rolled from the same de-stemmed, 100% top-shelf flower utilized in WCC’s full-sized CUREjoints, they’re perfect for single-use sharing or that solo smoke session. A covid compliant pre-roll mini, the flower used is a blend of the best Girl Scout Cookie strains that we've selected over the years. The blend provides all the delicious flavors you expect from our Girl Scout Cookie strains. The effects provide for a solid hybrid high that allows for a balanced experience; nice body and mental effects.



* All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.