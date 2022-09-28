Cookie Platter CUREjoints: Animal Cookies, Wedding Cake, Wookies



West Coast Cure's Cookie Platter was named after the NorCal family that brought us some of the finest cannabis strains over the past decade. A 3-Joint offering of Animal Cookies, Wedding Cake and Wookies, this curated collection of strains unites some of the best genetics the Cookie fam has to offer. Selected from some of the doughiest strains available, this 3-pack assortment of 1-gram joints is like a mixed bag of sugar-coated cookies for discerning adults. Enjoy anytime day or night, but beware you could soon find yourself a couch-locked munchie monster!



The WCC Creative Pack Includes:



1 gram Animal Cookies CUREjoint – Sweet vanilla spice, GSC flavor; sweet and sour gas, baked goods aroma; Intellectually inspiring, entertaining and relaxing



1 gram Wedding Cake CUREjoint – Fiery pepper, vanilla flavor; sweet-smelling, doughy, earthy aroma; physically relaxing, socially engaging



1 gram Wookies CUREjoint – Mint, berry, petrol flavor; lavender, sweet pine, gas and citrus aroma; happy, motivating

