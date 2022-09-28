About this product
Creative Pack: Lemon Twist, Tangie, Strawberry Banana
West Coast Cure's Creative Pack provides a 3-Jay offering of Cured Joints for the artistically inclined. Created from some of the fruitiest gas hybrids available, this pack of 1 gram joints represents an uplifting and motivational experience. A great choice for artists, musicians or anyone who is looking for some inspiration, these joints are a delicious way to empower your creative moments.
The WCC Creative Pack Includes:
1 gram Lemon Twist Cured Joint – Lemon flavor; citrus aroma; creatively stimulating, physically relaxing
1 gram Tangie Cured Joint – Classic Tangie fire flavor; citrus, tangerine aroma; mentally uplifting, physically energetic
1 gram Strawberry Banana Cured Joint – Strawberry and berry flavor with a hint of petrol
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
State License(s)
C11-0000512-LIC