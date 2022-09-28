West Coast Cure’s Crostata Premium Flower is a fruit-n-gas Hybrid strain that crosses Sunset Sherbet with Biscotti Sundae. Bred by NorCal’s award-winning Phinest Genetics, this craft cannabis strain has a sweet-petrol and berry nose with copious amounts of fresh fruity terpenes. As directed by its terpene profile, the bud’s flavor smacks of a creamy fruit berry tart with gaseous undertones. A flex of its sun-grown nature, the buds have a tight structure, are olive green with bright orange hairs, and are generously coated with nature’s frosty white trichomes. A great strain for centering your creative mindset, its effects produce a relaxed physical sensation and visionary headspace.