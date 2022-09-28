About this product
West Coast Cure’s Crostata Premium Flower is a fruit-n-gas Hybrid strain that crosses Sunset Sherbet with Biscotti Sundae. Bred by NorCal’s award-winning Phinest Genetics, this craft cannabis strain has a sweet-petrol and berry nose with copious amounts of fresh fruity terpenes. As directed by its terpene profile, the bud’s flavor smacks of a creamy fruit berry tart with gaseous undertones. A flex of its sun-grown nature, the buds have a tight structure, are olive green with bright orange hairs, and are generously coated with nature’s frosty white trichomes. A great strain for centering your creative mindset, its effects produce a relaxed physical sensation and visionary headspace.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
