Dirty Zprite T-1 Live Rosin Cold Cure Badder is a powerhouse extract, showcasing a vibrant terpene profile dominated by limonene and myrcene. Washed at peak freshness and filtered through 70-120u screens, this first-press cold cure badder captures the choicest trichome heads, ensuring pure potency. The flavor is bold and zesty with a punch of gassy funk that’s true to the Z-family lineage. Carefully processed in small batches at low temperatures, this T-1 cold cure badder offers a terpene-rich experience for hash enthusiasts who seek depth and authenticity in every dab.

