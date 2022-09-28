The Exotic Pack - Bacio Gelato, Mochi, Rainbow Sherbert

West Coast Cure's Exotic Pack offers a dizzying mixture of some of the most elusive clone-only strains available today. Produced by the original cultivators, these joints provide a heavy-hitting and powerful smoke. A 3-Joint offering of Bacio Gelato, Mochi and Rainbow Sherbet, consumers should hold on tight as they test out some of the best new genetics California has to offer.



The Exotic Pack works well for adults with some time to get creative: writers, graphic designers, illustrators, or just about anyone looking to fire up their creative juices will find inspiration in WCC’s Exotic Pack.



The Exotic Pack Pack Includes:

1 gram Bacio Gelato Cured Joint – Gelato flavor; citrus aroma; creatively stimulating, physically relaxing

1 gram Mochi Cured Joint – Honeyed, floral flavor; citrus, tropical aroma; mentally relaxing, physically soothing

1 gram Rainbow Sherbert Cured Joint – Sweet, fruity, menthol flavor; berry, mint aroma; mentally invigorating, physically relaxing

