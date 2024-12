Fatso Tier 3 Live Rosin Cold Cure Badder packs a robust terpene profile featuring caryophyllene, myrcene, and humulene for an intense, full-bodied experience. The aroma opens with a powerful hit of pungent gas and earthy funk, followed by subtle notes of cream and dough that echo its heavyweight reputation. Using fresh frozen material and meticulously processed through ice-water extraction, this badder captures the potent essence of its GMO lineage. The cold cure process enhances a smooth, buttery consistency, preserving those bold, fuel-forward terps for the true gas aficionados.

