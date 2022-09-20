About this product
Foreign Glue Live Resin Badder is a hybrid extract from a select phenotype of Original Glue. Sure to please even the pickiest of consumers, Foreign Glue Live Resin Badder has a sweet and earthy flavor profile with hints of vanilla and cream. A go-to badder for the daily dabber, the effects produce a great mindset that can be enjoyed throughout the day.
* West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
State License(s)
C11-0000512-LIC