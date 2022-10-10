About this product
Garlic Juice by West Coast Cure is a new Indica dominant hybrid flower from Oni Seed CO. An appetizing strain that crosses GMO and Papaya, this cultivar has a gassy aroma with a complex spiciness and a light pine finish. Its overall flavor profile smacks of GMO’s zesty garlic & cloves and finishes with Papaya’s sweet fruit notes. A great smoke for relaxing after work or on a lazy day off, the effects are powerful and prolonged.
*Product is available in both Glass Jars & Mylar bags depending on the business you purchased or ordered from.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000512-LIC