Garlic Juice by West Coast Cure is a new Indica dominant hybrid flower from Oni Seed CO. An appetizing strain that crosses GMO and Papaya, this cultivar has a gassy aroma with a complex spiciness and a light pine finish. Its overall flavor profile smacks of GMO’s zesty garlic & cloves and finishes with Papaya’s sweet fruit notes. A great smoke for relaxing after work or on a lazy day off, the effects are powerful and prolonged.



*Product is available in both Glass Jars & Mylar bags depending on the business you purchased or ordered from.