Gelato Premium Flower from West Coast Cure is an Indica leaning phenotype of Thin Mint Cookies crossed with Sunset Sherbet. Gelato’s flavor has a sweet strawberry palate with a fruity exhale. A gassed-up hit of sweet baked goods and mango, its savor lingers on the palate long after your exhale. Perfectly cured, the flowers are chunky and frosted with ripe psychoactive trichomes. Mean, green, and flashing multiple hues of purple calyxes, its effects provide a pleasant and relaxing way to end any day on a positive note.