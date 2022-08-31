About this product
West Coast Cure’s .5g GMO Rosin Cartridge is a solvent-free, terpene-rich, Indica forward vape pen. A spicy cross of GSC x ChemDawg, this rosin cart has an elevated flavor profile of garlic, petrol, and earth. Providing a contemplative and relaxing effect, its robust high and flavor feels more like ripping a dab than hitting a vape pen.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
