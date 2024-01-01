Grape Juice Top Shelf Flower is a nectar Hybrid chosen for its distinctive aroma and creatively chill effects. Though its origin is unknown, what is known is that this is a delectable flower. Once hit, it leaves a rich taste on the palate with a smooth, indulgent finish. Dense, conical, green with purple hues, and coated with ripe fresh trichomes, its high is both heavy and relaxing. Keeping the mind relaxed and creative, Grape Juice offers a refreshing toke that can be enjoyed day or night.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.