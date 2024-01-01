Grape Juice Top Shelf Flower is a nectar Hybrid chosen for its distinctive aroma and creatively chill effects. Though its origin is unknown, what is known is that this is a delectable flower. Once hit, it leaves a rich taste on the palate with a smooth, indulgent finish. Dense, conical, green with purple hues, and coated with ripe fresh trichomes, its high is both heavy and relaxing. Keeping the mind relaxed and creative, Grape Juice offers a refreshing toke that can be enjoyed day or night.



