About this product
West Coast Cure’s Grapes and Cream 0.5g Rosin Cartridge is a Hybrid oil extracted from the crossed Cookies N Cream x Grape Pie strains. A sweet and solvent-free vape, the terpene-rich oil expresses a dizzying flavor profile of sweet grapes, berries, and a light earthiness. A discrete dab-like vape in a 510 cartridge, its effects are breezy and energetic.
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
State License(s)
C11-0000512-LIC