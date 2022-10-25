Honeydew Live Resin Cartridge is a succulent and powerful Indica-dominant oil extracted from a select phenotype of its namesake strain. The whole-plant, full-spectrum oil produces a petrol and pine vape that's layered with notes of coffee and earth. With the simple click of a button, this 1g tank of terp-centric oil delivers a dab-like rush of cerebral bliss that progresses into a full-blown body high.