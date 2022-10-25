About this product
Honeydew Live Resin Cartridge is a succulent and powerful Indica-dominant oil extracted from a select phenotype of its namesake strain. The whole-plant, full-spectrum oil produces a petrol and pine vape that's layered with notes of coffee and earth. With the simple click of a button, this 1g tank of terp-centric oil delivers a dab-like rush of cerebral bliss that progresses into a full-blown body high.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
State License(s)
C11-0000512-LIC