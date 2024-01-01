The Lemon Burst Jefferey 1.2g Single is a Sativa masterpiece designed for those who enjoy vibrant, citrus flavors with a powerful kick. Each joint is meticulously crafted from premium flower, infused with potent live resin diamonds, and dusted with fine kief. Enhanced with a subtle coating of all-natural terpenes, it offers an exhilarating, high-energy experience ideal for creative pursuits or social activities. Perfect for cannabis connoisseurs seeking a flavorful and invigorating smoke.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.