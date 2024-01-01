The Lemon Burst Jefferey 1.2g Single is a Sativa masterpiece designed for those who enjoy vibrant, citrus flavors with a powerful kick. Each joint is meticulously crafted from premium flower, infused with potent live resin diamonds, and dusted with fine kief. Enhanced with a subtle coating of all-natural terpenes, it offers an exhilarating, high-energy experience ideal for creative pursuits or social activities. Perfect for cannabis connoisseurs seeking a flavorful and invigorating smoke.



