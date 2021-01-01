About this product

Lemon Fuel badder is a zesty Sativa-dominant live resin concentrate with an intense citrus flavor and a petrol exhale. A strong dab with a motivating high, when life hands you WCC’s Lemon Fuel Badder, hit it. Featuring a Sativa-leaning high with an Indica kicker, these extracts provide a great way to fire up any part of your day in relative comfort!



* West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.