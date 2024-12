Lime Mochi 0.5g Liquid Rosin Cart captures the exotic, indica-leaning essence of Lime Mochi in a pure, solventless form. A premium rosin, crafted without any cutting agents or additives, showcases a terpene profile led by limonene and linalool, with subtle hints of humulene. Each pull offers a burst of zesty lime, layered with a delicate sweetness reminiscent of rice cake, bringing out the strain's unique dessert-like notes. Ideal for those seeking clean, strain-specific flavors with an exotic twist, this cartridge delivers a smooth, true-to-strain experience in a convenient format.

