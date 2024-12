Straight from first-press perfection, Limeade OG Live Rosin Cold Cure Badder delivers a terpene profile rich in limonene and caryophyllene, with a touch of humulene to enhance its depth. Extracted via ice water from fresh frozen flowers and filtered through 70-120u screens, this T-1 badder captures the best trichomes at their peak for a full-bodied flavor. Its nose expresses a zesty burst, balanced by classic OG earthiness, all expertly preserved through cold cure processing. Crafted in small batches, this craft tier-1 concentrate brings out the complete expression of these time-tested genetics.

read more