The Lucky Charmz CUREpen Cartridge by West Coast Cure is a perfectly balanced Hybrid with a sublime flavor. A classic vape that blends two noteworthy strains, the White and Appalachia, this full gram 510 Cartridge instills a sense of creative euphoria. A great wake-and-bake vape, this 1 gram Cartridge kick-starts your day in a flavorful way.
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.