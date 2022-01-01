The Lucky Charmz CUREpen Cartridge by West Coast Cure is a perfectly balanced Hybrid with a sublime flavor. A classic vape that blends two noteworthy strains, the White and Appalachia, this full gram 510 Cartridge instills a sense of creative euphoria. A great wake-and-bake vape, this 1 gram Cartridge kick-starts your day in a flavorful way.