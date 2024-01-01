The Maui Waui Ready-To-Use CUREbar by West Coast Cure is a full-gram, Sativa-dominant oil with a Hawaiian twist. This vape offers a vibrant profile with a smooth exhale, producing a rich and energizing euphoria. Discreet and convenient, it's like a small dose of paradise.



An empty integrated cannabis vaporizer shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility

