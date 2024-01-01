The Maui Waui Ready-To-Use CUREbar by West Coast Cure is a full-gram, Sativa-dominant oil with a Hawaiian twist. This vape offers a vibrant profile with a smooth exhale, producing a rich and energizing euphoria. Discreet and convenient, it's like a small dose of paradise.
An empty integrated cannabis vaporizer shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.