The Maui Waui CUREpen Cartridge by West Coast Cure is a full-gram, Sativa-dominant oil with a Hawaiian-style kicker. A tropical mango vape with a guava-papaya exhale, the Maui Waui 510-cart produces a sweet pineapple-ish flavor and a high-energy euphoria. Discrete and convenient, it's like a small dose of paradise.
No product reviews
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.