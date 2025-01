Niche T3 Cold Cure Rosin is a premium solventless extract crafted for connoisseurs who demand the best. Born from carefully curated genetics, this rosin boasts a terpene profile rich in limonene, myrcene, and caryophyllene, delivering earthy undertones balanced with a whisper of citrus zest. WCC’s cold cure technique enhances its smooth consistency while locking in robust flavors. Whether you’re dabbing or topping, Niche offers a rich, terp-heavy experience that’s anything but ordinary.

