Orange Peel Live Resin Diamonds are a THCa crystalline in live resin sauce extracted from a Sativa leaning phenotype of the GSC x Orange Juice cultivars. A unique and zesty concentrate, Orange Peel has a sweet and sour palate with notes of spicy-earth and sour tangerines. Its long-lasting buzz provides a full-melt body rush accompanied by an intense mental focus.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.