Logo for the brand West Coast Cure

West Coast Cure

Papaya Punch Live Resin Sugar

About this product

Papaya Punch Live Resin Sugar is an Indica leaning extract that produces a fruity nose, a tropical taste, and is known for cultivating a relaxed mindset. First bred by Nirvana seeds, the Papaya strain is a cross of Corral and Ice. As a live resin sugar, papaya produces a taste of mango and papaya, and has a spicy kiwi finish. The effects tend to be sedative and makes for a relaxing, post-work treat!

* West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
