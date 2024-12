Peanut Butter Breath Live Rosin Fresh Press combines the powerhouse genetics of Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath (F2) to create a terpene-rich, solventless extract. This premium rosin features a butter-like consistency and a robust profile dominated by β-caryophyllene, complemented by earthy accents of limonene and humulene. Its gassy, fuel-forward aroma delivers a flavorful dab, offering a balanced experience that is both relaxing and invigorating. Crafted for enthusiasts seeking depth in flavor and effect, Peanut Butter Breath is a standout rosin.

