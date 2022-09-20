Peanut Butter Cup Live Resin Sugar is a heady Hybrid concentrate with a motivational kicker. Extracted from the genetic downline of the Do-Si-Dos x Mendo Breath cross, the nose on this LRS expresses notes of earth and coffee and has a kushy peanut butter taste. Glistening and crystallized, Peanut Butter Cup LRS allows for a social, relaxed, and euphoric headspace to evolve.