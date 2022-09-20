About this product
Peanut Butter Cup Live Resin Sugar is a heady Hybrid concentrate with a motivational kicker. Extracted from the genetic downline of the Do-Si-Dos x Mendo Breath cross, the nose on this LRS expresses notes of earth and coffee and has a kushy peanut butter taste. Glistening and crystallized, Peanut Butter Cup LRS allows for a social, relaxed, and euphoric headspace to evolve.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000512-LIC