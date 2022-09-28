Pink Cookies Live Resin Sugar is hybrid concentrate that produces a persuasive sweetness with an earthy savor. A cross between GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) and Cherry Pie, our Live Resin sugar produces a blast of berry decadence that provides a therapeutic hit for those feeling a need to relax. A carefree and euphoric concentrate that relaxes the mind and sedates the body, Pink Cookies Live Resin Sugar makes for a great post-work dab.

