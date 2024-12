The Premium Jack Jefferey Infused Joint from Nug & WCC is a three-way legacy collab with some serious firepower. A heady Sativa with a creative kicker, Premium Jack is crafted for the astute consumer with an elevated tolerance. A 1.2G Sativa joint, it’s produced from our perfectly cured Premium Flower, loaded with Live Resin Diamonds, dusted with kief from our Top Shelf Flower, and subtly enhanced with all-natural terpenes. A joint effort that would make Jack Herer proud, its effects are sure to inspire your inner activist.

