Rainbow Belts Premium Flower is a tantalizing strain that inspired the notation that you can “Taste The Rainbow". A Hybrid cross of Zkittles x MoonBow #75, it offers an aromatic blend of earthy sweet terpenes that produces hints of fruity citrus. Giving it strong bag appeal, Rainbow Belts has vibrant colors that range from deep purple hues to a lighter pink. While high from this strain is known for producing an uplifted and creative headspace, it also works for relaxing the vibe in social settings.

