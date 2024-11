Experience the crisp, refreshing flavor of the Red Delicious CUREpen Cartridge, designed for a smooth and potent vape with every pull. A 1G tank of hybrid oil, its terpene profile—highlighted by pinene and terpinolene—delivers a balanced mix of uplifting energy and relaxing calm. Compatible with most 510-thread batteries, this full-gram cart provides convenience and portability, offering a clear-headed relaxation that’s ready when you are.



*A spent cannabis cartridge shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.

